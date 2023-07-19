Husband admits to tracking down his wife, luring her from Bellaire store and assaulting, shooting her: Police

BELLAIRE, Texas – The Bellaire Police Department said a man has admitted to using GPS trackers to track his wife to a store before luring her away and assaulting her.

Colindres has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault/family violence.

On Monday at 5:24 a.m., police responded to a possible abduction and shooting at the El Ahorro Supermarket in the 5800 block of Bissonnet. Investigators said they learned a woman had been allegedly kidnapped by her husband from the supermarket the night before.

Investigators said while the woman was leaving the area, she was allegedly assaulted, strangled, and shot by her husband, Axel Roberto Colindres, who then dropped her off at a hospital in Kingwood.

Officers said they were able to use a license plate reader to track down Colindres and arrest him.

While questioning Colindres, investigators said he admitted to tracking his wife with a GPS tracker, kidnapping and shooting her. Investigators said he also led officers back to the area where he hid the weapon used in the shooting.