$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect who fatally struck man in hit-and-run in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas – Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened on January 28.

The incident happened around 5:27 p.m. in the 3800 block of Watters Road in Pasadena, Texas. Authorities said Jovonnie Castillo was hit by a vehicle with an unknown description.

Investigators said Castillo was walking when he was struck by a car that was heading north. The driver of the car left without providing aid to the man. Castillo had major injuries and died from the crash.

Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for information that helps authorities charge or arrest the suspects in this case. You can submit a tip by calling 713-222-TIPS or online by going here.