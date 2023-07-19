86º

Texas

Woman, unborn child reportedly killed in crash involving alligator near Corpus Christi

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Woman, unborn child dead after truck hits alligator near Corpus Christi (Refugio County Sheriff's Office)

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – A woman and her unborn child are dead after a crash involving an alligator in Refugio County near Corpus Christi Sunday, reports said.

The crash happened on State Highway 35 near FM 774.

Refugio County Sheriff’s Office said a truck carrying two adults and three children struck the reptile, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

All of the people in the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital, where the victims were reportedly pronounced dead.

According to KRIS 6 News, deputies confirmed that a pregnant woman died in the crash.

Authorities said there have been reports of alligators in the area before.

