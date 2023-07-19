Woman, unborn child reportedly killed in crash involving alligator near Corpus Christi

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – A woman and her unborn child are dead after a crash involving an alligator in Refugio County near Corpus Christi Sunday, reports said.

The crash happened on State Highway 35 near FM 774.

Refugio County Sheriff’s Office said a truck carrying two adults and three children struck the reptile, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

All of the people in the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital, where the victims were reportedly pronounced dead.

According to KRIS 6 News, deputies confirmed that a pregnant woman died in the crash.

Authorities said there have been reports of alligators in the area before.