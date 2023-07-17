Meat market hold-up: Armed, masked suspects assault, rob female employees at NW Houston store

A terrifying robbery was caught on video, showing four armed suspects entering a meat market and demanding money from the employees.

On May 19, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at a meat market located in the 6500 block of W. 43rd around 7:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows four masked men exit a pickup truck with guns in their hands, one with a long rifle, and enter the store. One of the workers was exiting the store when the men entered, and the video shows them assaulting her and throwing her on the ground while pointing a gun in her face. They also forced her behind the counter to open the register and remove the money.

Two of the suspects then went to the back of the store and forced their way into an enclosed area used for check cashing and forced another female employee to hand over money from the office.

All four suspects then ran out of the store and fled in the pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.