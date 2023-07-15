Report raised concerns about San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, but what happened after that?

Nearly $50,000 was spent on a report assessing operations at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office. The findings were compiled last August, but what happened from that point remains unclear. County Commissioners contracted with the LION Organizational Development Institute to conduct the assessment and offer solutions.

COLDSPRING, Texas – Nearly $50,000 was spent on a report assessing operations at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office. The findings were compiled last August, but what happened from that point remains unclear. County Commissioners contracted with the LION Organizational Development Institute to conduct the assessment and offer solutions.

“Concerns about some of the staffing issues, some of the pay issues; issues as they characterized as toxicity and dysfunction with the sheriff’s department,” said LION project manager Vincent Hernandez.

The company’s report, which was obtained by KPRC 2, raised concerns about the mishandling of evidence, a possible improper relationship between a deputy and informant and whether thousands of calls for service were being properly followed-up for investigation. The company was scheduled to present its findings to Commissioners in August of last year, but were surprised to find Sheriff Greg Capers had been called to that meeting.

“This can be problematic in trying to maintain a sense of transparency and objectivity; it’s nothing personal against the sheriff,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he then followed up with Commissioners to schedule another meeting to present the findings.

“We were told, in essence, the matter has been tabled for now,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said the company was then told to had over the report to the District Attorney Todd Dillon. Hernandez said the report was presented to Dillon during a meeting in College Station.

“He reviewed the report and he said he would take it back to the county for further discussion and review,” said Hernandez.

When KPRC contacted Dillion to ask what action was taken regarding the LION report, he declined to comment. Dillon said to comment on what happened with the report would be a violation of attorney/client privilege since the matter was discussed with Commissioners in executive session.

Many of the concerns raised in the report mirror accusations made in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former Sheriff’s Office employee.

“I knew this was just a huge, horrible situation just waiting to blow-up,” said Michael Flynt, who filed the lawsuit.

Flynt claimed when he tried to raise concerns about operations at the Sheriff’s Office, he was fired and charged with forging a government document. The criminal charge was dismissed and the county settled the lawsuit for $240,000. Flynt also unsuccessfully ran against Capers for Sheriff in 2020. Flynt sad he wants an outside agency to come in and audit the sheriff’s office.

“Just come in, unbiased investigation; find out if things are going on, if these allegations are true then deal with them, and if they’re not, so be it, then they’ll have an unbiased report for all the world to see,” said Flynt.

KPRC reached out to Sheriff Capers but has not received a response. We also called the County Judge and all four commissioners. Only Commissioner Laddie McAnally returned our call. He declined to go on camera, but said he was in favor of having the DA look into the LION report, but declined to offer further comment.