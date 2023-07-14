Hours extended for Houstonians looking to apply for passport due to high demand

FILE - The cover of a U.S. Passport is displayed in Tigard, Ore., Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

HOUSTON – If you’re traveling out of the country and in need of a passport, the City of Houston Municipal Courts Department is now offering extended hours for passport appointments to accommodate high demands.

Starting next month, appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. Applicants must bring the following to their appointment:

Completed DS-11 form, click here to download the form.

Proof of U.S Citizenship

Proof of Identity

Photo

Payments

View the specific list of what to bring to your passport appointment here.

Processing time can take between 10-13 weeks. For expedited requests, it is seven to nine weeks. Mailing time is an additional two weeks, so make sure to apply now.

Those who need to renew their passports can do so by mail. You can find the renewal process and appropriate form by visiting this link.

To schedule an appointment with the Houston Municipal Courts, click here.

The USPS also offers passport services. To schedule an appointment at your nearest USPS Office, click here. Hours and services can vary at each location.