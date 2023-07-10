Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to address passport crisis in Houston

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is set to visit Houston’s passport office Monday and address the current backup of U.S. passport applications.

The problem, which happens to be worldwide, is being blamed on the pandemic, staffing shortages, and a pause in online processing this year. The passport agency says all of those issues have left them flooded with a record-busting 500,000 applications a week. The deluge is on track to top last year’s 22 million passports issued, the State Department says.

KPRC 2 will live stream the event starting at 2:30 p.m.