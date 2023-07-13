96º

Received a ‘gas leak’ alert? Here’s where the leak is actually happening

Possible gas leak reported in Fulshear

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Did you receive a “gas leak” alert in Fort Bend County? Several city officials in Fort Bend County said residents received a gas leak alert on their phones.

However, officials have asked residents to disregard the alert as it was meant for those who live in the City of Fulshear, where a possible gas leak was reported.

Residents took to social media claimed they received the alert in counties outside Fort Bend, including Harris County.

Officials with the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the leak was reported in the 25300 block of Fulshear Gaston Road near FM 723.

At this time, the leak is contained to a 10-mile radius and no evacuation order was issued.

