Gas leak capped after prompting emergency response in Sugar Land, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Centerpoint Energy gas leak prompted an emergency response and road closure on Saturday afternoon in Sugar Land.

According to officials, the gas leak shut down the road in the 1500 block of David Searles Drive for hours.

It was said to have been capped off at around 5 p.m.

Centerpoint Energy officials released the following statement:

“A CenterPoint Energy natural gas line on David Searles Dr. in Sugar Land was damaged by a contractor. CenterPoint Energy crews are on site collaborating with first responders to secure the area and safely turn off the natural gas.”