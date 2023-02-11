45º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Gas leak capped after prompting emergency response in Sugar Land, officials say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gas leak
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Centerpoint Energy gas leak prompted an emergency response and road closure on Saturday afternoon in Sugar Land.

According to officials, the gas leak shut down the road in the 1500 block of David Searles Drive for hours.

It was said to have been capped off at around 5 p.m.

Centerpoint Energy officials released the following statement:

“A CenterPoint Energy natural gas line on David Searles Dr. in Sugar Land was damaged by a contractor. CenterPoint Energy crews are on site collaborating with first responders to secure the area and safely turn off the natural gas.”

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter