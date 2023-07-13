LIVE: Mayor Turner, HHD announce new developments to Union Pacific Railroad contaminated site

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined by the Houston Health Department to announce new developments related to the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) contaminated site.

In February, the UPRR announced a collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and community partners in an agreement to move forward with additional environmental assessment and testing at the former Houston Wood Preserving Works site in Fifth Ward.

The agreement followed decades of complaints from residents wanting Union Pacific to do more to contain and remove creosote contamination at and surrounding the old railyard at Liberty and Lockwood.

For years, rail crews cleaned rail ties at the site with creosote, which is a known cancer-causing chemical.

As defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a cancer cluster is a “greater-than-expected number of cancer cases that occurs within a group of people in a geographic area over a period of time.”

The announcement will be made at 11a.m.

