Residents in 5th Ward, Kashmere Gardens to discuss contamination concerns in water, soil and air

HOUSTON – A town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening to discuss questions and lawsuits related to contamination concerns in Houston’s 5th Ward and Kashmere Gardens.

Dozens of people have filed lawsuits against Union Pacific Railroad, accusing the company of contaminating air, soil and water with toxic chemicals including creosote, a wood preservative that was used for railroad ties.

“We want to clean it up and get our clients compensated,” said Jason Gibson, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

A 2019 report from the state found higher rates of certain cancers in the area but did not name a cause.

Erin Brockovich, Sheila Jackson Lee join residents in fight to get answers about 5th ward ‘cancer cluster’

“My daddy died when he was just 42-years-old of cancer of the kidneys,” said 5th Ward resident Delores McGruder.

Ad

McGruder is one of the plaintiffs in the case.

“We have a lot of clients that want an update, and so we like to be there in person,” Gibson said about the town hall meeting. “We haven’t done that in a long time because of COVID.”