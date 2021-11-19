EPA chief to visit Fifth Ward neighborhood where cancer cluster identified

Residents of the Fifth Ward neighborhood that is designated as a “cancer cluster” said their fight for justice was galvanized Thursday with a visit from a top administrator from the federal government.

Michael Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, arrived in Houston Thursday for a two-day visit as part of the agency’s week-long “Journey to Justice” tour through Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

“I’ve instructed all of my senior leadership team to give me a full accounting of how environmental justice and equity fit into every single thing we do,” said Regan while speaking to students and faculty of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice at Texas Southern University.

Regan told attendees, TSU’s research into matters of climate and environmental justice provided a framework for addressing concerns of pollution, toxic dumping and cancer clusters in historically disadvantaged urban communities.

Ad

Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, president of TSU, said the Bullard Center’s research is instrumental in helping to solve the problem.

“We do research to understand issues that are plaguing urban communities,” Crumpton-Young said.

Thursday marked day one of Regan’s stop in Houston, during which he spent most of his time at TSU meeting with Crumpton-Young, touring the campus and speaking with students.

His tour of the Bayou City will take him to neighborhoods with environmental concerns on Friday, including an area of Fifth Ward that’s been designated a “cancer cluster.”

Sandra Edwards, a member of Impact Fifth Ward, lives down the street from an old rail yard that’s believed to be the source behind an overwhelming number of cancer diagnoses and deaths.

The yard, located near the intersection of Liberty Road and Lockwood Drive, was used as a site to clean rail ties in the past. Levels of creosote, a known carcinogen, have been found in the soil surrounding the yard.

Ad

Residents fear a lack of cleaning and attention has allowed for the toxic area to spread. More testing is needed to confirm that, which is why Edwards said the federal government must step in.

Edwards said Regan’s arrival to Houston marks a turning point in her community’s fight for justice.

“We kept fighting and it’s finally getting results,” Edwards said.

Regan is scheduled to meet with residents in Fifth Ward Friday morning. Edwards said he will do so from the neighborhood, meaning he’ll be able to see the rail yard for himself.

Kathy Blueford-Daniels, HISD Board of Trustees, District II, represents the schools that are in the neighborhood. She lives nearby and has worked to get attention on the need for toxic cleanup in the community. Blueford-Daniels welcomed Regan’s visit, saying he will meet with HISD administrators Friday, as well.

Her question: How have the contaminants affected students’ cognitive development?

Ad

“These contaminants and creosote and various environmental issues, has it affected the impact of children’s learning loss?” She asked.

Blueford-Daniels added that she would like for the EPA to commence a study tracing students’ learning loss and whether environmental injustice is part of the blame.

Meantime, the fate of the railyard remains locked in litigation. Residents have filed suit against the site’s owner, Union Pacific Railroad, as well as the city of Houston, citing negligence resulting in deaths. While they want Union Pacific to be held accountable, the company said it has – and continues – to monitor the site.

“Union Pacific is pleased Administrator Michael S. Regan is coming to Houston’s Fifth Ward to hear directly from the community and we appreciate his interest in the Houston Wood Preserving Works Site, a former railroad tie facility that Union Pacific assumed responsibility for when it acquired Southern Pacific in 1997, 13 years after wood treatment activities had ceased,” the company wrote in a statement to KPRC2.

Ad

A spokesperson for the railroad said it continues to cooperate with the EPA, which requested a plan of action in September on how it planned to address concerns of pollution.

“We have an open, ongoing dialogue with the EPA, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the City of Houston and Harris County. Earlier this month, Union Pacific provided the EPA detailed responses to questions about our remediation and cleanup activities, which have been performed at the site under the TCEQ’s direction and oversight,” the statement continued.

Residents said they planned to hold a press conference Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt Nebo Baptist Church, located at 5005 Liberty Rd, following their meeting with Regan.