Judge rules on oil spill in Dayton

KPRC 2 has an update to a story we first told you about involving residents in Dayton and Jay Management Company.

DAYTON, Texas – KPRC 2 has an update to a story we first told you about involving residents in Dayton and Jay Management Company.

In June, residents were back in court claiming the oil and gas operator violated a temporary injunction.

On Wednesday, a Harris County judge denied their motion for enforcement and sanctions. The decision came with an order by the judge for both parties to conduct a comprehensive walk-through of residents’ properties believed to be in violation of the temporary restraining order. The court said lawyers from each side will have to complete the task by the end of July.

Both parties must agree to a mediator.

The plaintiffs wanted jay management company to be sanctioned $50,00 for the alleged violations.

RELATED STORIES