Houston reactivates its heat emergency plan as heat index climbs between 110-115 degrees: See list of cooling centers

HOUSTON – Houston is re-activating its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan and will provide resources for people to take refuge from extreme heat Wednesday through Sunday.

City libraries and multi-service centers will function as cooling centers during normal business hours. The Central Library downtown is unavailable as a cooling center, a news release from the Houston Health Department said.

Community centers operated by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department will open to the public after the conclusion of daily programming for enrolled participants.

Anyone without air conditioning can seek shelter at any of the following city buildings designated as cooling centers during the heat emergency. The following locations will open from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.

Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.

The YMCA of Greater Houston will also help people needing to seek relief from the sun.

People without adequate transportation to a designated cooling center can call 3-1-1 to request a free ride.

The National Weather Service predicts heat index values will reach as high as 109 through Sunday.

What is the Public Health Heat Emergency Plan?

The Public Health Heat Emergency Plan is activated when the city begins to experience excessive heat. It is activated when a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning is expected to last two or more days.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Weakness

Dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool or moist skin

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps, and

Fast and weak pulse

A throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin (no longer sweating), extremely high body temperature (above 103°), nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness and a rapid, strong pulse are signs of heat stroke. If these symptoms occur, you’re urged to call 9-1-1 immediately and try to lower the person’s body temperature until help arrives.

To avoid a heat stroke, health officials suggest the following precautions:

Increase water consumption: Drink lots of liquids but avoid beverages with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar because they can result in the loss of body fluid.

Conduct outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening: People that are not used to working or exercising in hot temps are encouraged to slowly and gradually increase heat exposure over several weeks.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of perspiration.

Do not leave infants, children, senior citizens or pets unattended in a parked vehicle: Avoid doing this even if the windows are cracked open. Check to make sure everyone is out of your vehicle and don’t overlook children who may have fallen asleep.

Wear hats to help prevent sunburn as well as heat-related illness: Also apply sunscreen, which protects from the sun’s harmful rays and reduces the risk of sunburn.

Seek accommodations in air-conditioned facilities

Take frequent cool baths or showers: Do this especially if your home has no A/C.

List of cooling centers

The following library locations are open Friday, July 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Stella Link Regional Library - 7405 Stella Link Houston, TX 77025

Alief-David M. Henington Regional Library - 11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072

Collier Regional Library - 6200 Pinemont Dr. Houston, TX 77092

Heights Neighborhood Library - 1302 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77008

Kendall Neighborhood Library - 609 N Eldridge Pkwy. Houston, TX 77079

Park Place Regional Library - 8145 Park Place Houston, TX 77017

Robinson-Westchase Library - 3223 Wilcrest Houston, TX 77042

Scenic Woods Regional Library - 10677 Homestead Rd. Houston, TX 77016

Young Library - 5107 Griggs Rd Houston, TX 77021

Acres Homes Library - 8501 West Montgomery Houston, TX 77088

Blue Ridge Library - 7007 West Fugua Houston, TX 77489

Bracewell Library - 9002 Kingspoint Drive Houston, TX 77075

Carnegie Library - 1050 Quitman Houston, TX 77009

Frank Express Library - 10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers) Houston, TX 77096

Hillendahl Library - 2436 Gessner Houston, TX 77080

Johnson Library - 3517 Reed Rd Houston, TX 77051

Jungman Library - 5830 Westheimer Houston, TX 77057

Kashmere Gardens Library - 5411 Pardee Houston, TX 77026

Looscan Neighborhood Library - 2510 Willowick Rd. Houston, TX 77027

Oak Forest Library - 1349 West 43rd Houston, TX 77018

Smith Library - 3624 Scott Houston, TX 77004

Stanaker Library - 611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia Houston, TX 77011

Tuttle Library - 702 Kress Houston, TX 77020

Walter Library - 7660 Clarewood Houston, TX 77036

Flores Neighborhood Library - 110 North Milby St. Houston, TX 77003

Vinson Neighborhood Library - 3810 West Fuqua St. Houston, TX 77045

TECHLink Alief - 11903 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77072

TECHLink Dixon Library - 8002 Hirsch Houston, TX 77016

TECHLink Scenic Woods - 10677 Homestead Rd. Houston, TX 77016

The Houston History Research Center is open Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., African American History Research Center at Gregory School, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Family History Research Center at Clayton Campus, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People may seek air-conditioning in city multi-service centers and libraries during normal business hours. Gymnasiums are open Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and non-gymnasiums from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. To find the nearest cooling center location or an air-conditioned city facility, people can call 3-1-1 for more information.