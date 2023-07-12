Houston reactivates its heat emergency plan as heat index climbs between 110-115 degrees: See list of cooling centers

HOUSTON – Houston is re-activating its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan and will provide resources for people to take refuge from extreme heat Wednesday through Sunday.
City libraries and multi-service centers will function as cooling centers during normal business hours. The Central Library downtown is unavailable as a cooling center, a news release from the Houston Health Department said.
Community centers operated by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department will open to the public after the conclusion of daily programming for enrolled participants.
Anyone without air conditioning can seek shelter at any of the following city buildings designated as cooling centers during the heat emergency. The following locations will open from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday.
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.
- Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.
The YMCA of Greater Houston will also help people needing to seek relief from the sun.
People without adequate transportation to a designated cooling center can call 3-1-1 to request a free ride.
The National Weather Service predicts heat index values will reach as high as 109 through Sunday.
What is the Public Health Heat Emergency Plan?
The Public Health Heat Emergency Plan is activated when the city begins to experience excessive heat. It is activated when a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning is expected to last two or more days.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Excessive sweating
- Cool or moist skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramps, and
- Fast and weak pulse
A throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin (no longer sweating), extremely high body temperature (above 103°), nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness and a rapid, strong pulse are signs of heat stroke. If these symptoms occur, you’re urged to call 9-1-1 immediately and try to lower the person’s body temperature until help arrives.
To avoid a heat stroke, health officials suggest the following precautions:
- Increase water consumption: Drink lots of liquids but avoid beverages with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar because they can result in the loss of body fluid.
- Conduct outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening: People that are not used to working or exercising in hot temps are encouraged to slowly and gradually increase heat exposure over several weeks.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of perspiration.
- Do not leave infants, children, senior citizens or pets unattended in a parked vehicle: Avoid doing this even if the windows are cracked open. Check to make sure everyone is out of your vehicle and don’t overlook children who may have fallen asleep.
- Wear hats to help prevent sunburn as well as heat-related illness: Also apply sunscreen, which protects from the sun’s harmful rays and reduces the risk of sunburn.
- Seek accommodations in air-conditioned facilities
- Take frequent cool baths or showers: Do this especially if your home has no A/C.
List of cooling centers
The following library locations are open Friday, July 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Stella Link Regional Library - 7405 Stella Link Houston, TX 77025
- Alief-David M. Henington Regional Library - 11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072
- Collier Regional Library - 6200 Pinemont Dr. Houston, TX 77092
- Heights Neighborhood Library - 1302 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77008
- Kendall Neighborhood Library - 609 N Eldridge Pkwy. Houston, TX 77079
- Park Place Regional Library - 8145 Park Place Houston, TX 77017
- Robinson-Westchase Library - 3223 Wilcrest Houston, TX 77042
- Scenic Woods Regional Library - 10677 Homestead Rd. Houston, TX 77016
- Young Library - 5107 Griggs Rd Houston, TX 77021
- Acres Homes Library - 8501 West Montgomery Houston, TX 77088
- Blue Ridge Library - 7007 West Fugua Houston, TX 77489
- Bracewell Library - 9002 Kingspoint Drive Houston, TX 77075
- Carnegie Library - 1050 Quitman Houston, TX 77009
- Frank Express Library - 10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers) Houston, TX 77096
- Hillendahl Library - 2436 Gessner Houston, TX 77080
- Johnson Library - 3517 Reed Rd Houston, TX 77051
- Jungman Library - 5830 Westheimer Houston, TX 77057
- Kashmere Gardens Library - 5411 Pardee Houston, TX 77026
- Looscan Neighborhood Library - 2510 Willowick Rd. Houston, TX 77027
- Oak Forest Library - 1349 West 43rd Houston, TX 77018
- Smith Library - 3624 Scott Houston, TX 77004
- Stanaker Library - 611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia Houston, TX 77011
- Tuttle Library - 702 Kress Houston, TX 77020
- Walter Library - 7660 Clarewood Houston, TX 77036
- Flores Neighborhood Library - 110 North Milby St. Houston, TX 77003
- Vinson Neighborhood Library - 3810 West Fuqua St. Houston, TX 77045
- TECHLink Alief - 11903 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77072
- TECHLink Dixon Library - 8002 Hirsch Houston, TX 77016
- TECHLink Scenic Woods - 10677 Homestead Rd. Houston, TX 77016
The Houston History Research Center is open Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., African American History Research Center at Gregory School, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Family History Research Center at Clayton Campus, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People may seek air-conditioning in city multi-service centers and libraries during normal business hours. Gymnasiums are open Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and non-gymnasiums from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. To find the nearest cooling center location or an air-conditioned city facility, people can call 3-1-1 for more information.