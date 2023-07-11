Travis Scott announces ‘Utopia’ performance from Egyptian pyramids

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Travis Scott performs live on the main stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Travis Scott will unveil his latest album in the Egyptian desert.

The rapper returned to social media for the first time since December 2022 to tease his new album, “Utopia.”

In several videos posted on Instagram on Sunday, Scott shared scenes from his time working in Malibu, Houston and Miraval, France. These posts were followed by several photos announcing a June 28 livestream from the Egyptian pyramids.

“Utopia is wherever you are,” read the post. “Live stream transmitting from Egypt The Pyramids.”

“THE MUMMIES ARE WAKING UP,” commented Instagram user @traviscottflame.

“Utopia will save 2023,” said fan @amandeepdey.

Scott announced the event weeks after a Houston grand jury declined to indict him in a criminal investigation of the deadly crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld festival.

The Nov. 5, 2021, crowd surge in Houston killed 10 concertgoers who ranged in age from 9 to 27. Their cause of death was compression asphyxia.

“It is tragic that 10 innocent people were killed while trying to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment, something many of us do routinely and without a second thought to our safety. But a tragedy isn’t always a crime, and not every death is a homicide,” Ogg said in a statement. “This grand jury’s determination has no impact on the many civil lawsuits pending.”

Scott’s attorney Kent Schaffer said Scott has been “inaccurately and wrongly singled out,” adding that Scott stopped the show three separate times and was unaware of the events as they unfolded.

“Travis Scott is not responsible for the AstroWorld tragedy,” Schaffer said in a statement. “This is consistent with investigative reporting by numerous media outlets and federal and state government reports that have squarely placed the onus for event safety crises on organizers, operators and contractors — not performers.”