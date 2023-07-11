Firefighters respond to large fire at plastics manufacturing building in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas – Several fire crews battled a multi-alarm fire at a plastics manufacturing building in Humble early Tuesday.

It happened in the 1700 block of Treble Lane near Wilson Road.

Humble FD officials said firefighters responded to the fire at 1 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered what appeared to be propane tanks gassing and detonating in the fire, damaging power lines and transformers.

Around five to seven employees were inside at the time of the fire, according to officials. All of them safely escaped.

Additional firefighters with Atascocita, Porter, Spring, Aldine, and Houston assisted in the fire.

A Jewish synagogue was located next to the building, but it did not appear to be impacted by the fire. However, other neighboring buildings were impacted.

No injuries were reported.

Harris County Pollution Control Services were at the scene and determined no hazardous materials were found in the air.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.