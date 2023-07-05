Several residents displaced after large fire destroys 8 units at north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Firefighters with Houston Fire Department battled a large fire that broke out at a north Houston apartment complex early Wednesday.

The fire broke out before 3 a.m. near Rushcreek Drive and Ella Boulevard.

Officials said eight units were affected by the fire, leaving 35 residents without a home. Two of those units partially collapsed.

Arson investigators do not believe fireworks caused the fire, but the investigation remains ongoing.

One resident spoke to KPRC 2 who said she was getting ready for work when a neighbor alerted her that she and her family needed to leave.

“Like, wake up my son, and let’s get up out of here because we don’t know if the wind’s going to blow or any direction to set our building on fire,” she said. “What would it look like? It was really high blaze and everywhere. Yeah, very high. Very intense.”

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross are at the scene assisting those affected by the fire.