Suspect arrested, charged for fatally shooting woman’s boyfriend at her home in southwest Houston

Duwayne Fenix, 26, is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is accused of killing Jermaine Hubbard, 41.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

Duwayne Fenix, 26, is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is accused of killing Jermaine Hubbard, 41.

RELATED: Man shot and killed in southwest Houston

Officers received reports about a shooting outside a residence located in the 4900 block of Glenridge Lane at around 8:40 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Hubbard in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to detectives, Hubbard went to the residence to see his girlfriend and became involved in a verbal altercation with Fenix, who was already at the home.

At some point during the altercation, HPD said Fenix shot the victim and then fled the scene.

The suspect was located later in the day, taken into custody and charged for his role in the shooting.