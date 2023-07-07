85º

Person’s body found floating in Missouri City canal

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Body found in Missouri City canal (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The Houston Police Department dive team responded to a canal Friday in Missouri City to recover a person’s body.

The discovery was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 17100 block of Quail Glen Drive near Texas Pkwy.

Authorities said a man on a tractor cutting grass in the area spotted the body floating in the water and called 911.

Homicide detectives also responded to the scene.

