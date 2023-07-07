Person’s body found floating in Missouri City canal

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The Houston Police Department dive team responded to a canal Friday in Missouri City to recover a person’s body.
The discovery was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 17100 block of Quail Glen Drive near Texas Pkwy.
Authorities said a man on a tractor cutting grass in the area spotted the body floating in the water and called 911.
Homicide detectives also responded to the scene.
Our dive team officers are en route to the 17100 block of Quail Glen Drive - near Texas Pkwy (FM 2234) - to recover the body of a deceased person in a canal in the area.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2023
A caller reported seeing the body about 12:45 p.m. Homicide detectives are also en route.#hounews