Harris County Attorney provides update on legal action against bill targeting local elections

HOUSTON – Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee during a news conference at 10:30 a.m. provided updates regarding Harris County’s lawsuit in response to Senate Bill 1750, which abolishes the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office.

Senate Bill 1750 goes into effect in September — just weeks before Harris County’s municipal election. The law abolishes the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office and bars the county from re-creating the office. It will transfer election duties to the county clerk and tax assessor-collector’s office.