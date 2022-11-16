Harris County DA Kim Ogg launches investigation into county’s elections issues

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has called for the assistance of the Texas Rangers to investigate the county’s election issues from Nov. 8, two days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation into the widespread election problems.

Ogg said when the DA’s Office receives complaints of election irregularities, they are required to investigate. She said the results of the Texas Rangers’ investigation will be turned over to a grand jury.

Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more.

“I’m calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County,” said Gov. Abbott. “The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted.”

Following the governor’s call for an investigation, the Harris County GOP announced a lawsuit against Harris County and Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum, alleging that thousands of voters were turned away from voting for various issues.

The most egregious issue, according to party leaders, is that at least 23 polling locations ran out of ballot paper on Election Day. Other problems alleged in the lawsuit include issuing second ballots to voters who had problems scanning their first ballot and posting early voting results before polls officially closed in the extended hour of voting, which they claim violates state law.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, seven state election inspectors were in Harris County on Election Day. They are currently finalizing their inspector reports, which aren’t yet available. A spokesperson said it’s standard for the state agency to have election inspectors stationed in counties across the state.

In response to the governor’s call for an investigation, the spokesperson said the Secretary of State’s Office has initiated the investigation by providing information about alleged improprieties to appropriate investigators, including the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The Republican Party praised Abbott’s call for an investigation while the Harris County Democratic Party called it another example of “political theater.”

Ogg also noted that the investigation has nothing to do with party affiliation and more so about the complainants.

Ogg released the following statement:

Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy. When we get credible complaints of election irregularities, we are statutorily required to investigate. That’s why we’ve called for the assistance of the Texas Rangers. The results of their investigation will be turned over to a Harris County grand jury. We do this regardless of the party affiliation of the complainants. After the 2020 election, we charged three Democrats and two Republicans. It is my duty as the elected District Attorney to follow the evidence and follow the law, and I will.