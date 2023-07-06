400 students in Houston’s Fifth Ward gifted new shoes from San Antonio organization

Four hundred students in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward got new shoes Wednesday evening.

HOUSTON – Four hundred students in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward got new shoes Wednesday evening.

Agora Ministries, based out of San Antonio, teamed up with Latter Day Deliverance Revival Church, located at 4036 Lyons Ave., to hold the giveaway. The shoes were donated through an initiative called Soles Outreach.

“We are going to take off their old shoes, wash their feet, put on a new pair of socks, and put on a new pair of shoes,” said Jason Brooks of Agora Ministries.

Volunteers, including college students from as far away as Oklahoma helped deliver the gifts.

“It was just a no-brainer for us. Many of our students are from this area,” said Sir James, a minister at Prairie View A&M.

“It’s not just the shoes, but it’s even the way the shoes are being given to them. They are being served, they are being valued,” added James.

“It was an unexpected blessing,” said Octavia Beal.

Beal had been in the neighborhood visiting family.

“I was taking them (her children) to visit their grandparents, and she told me about this happening right down the street, and I was happy and excited,” she said.

“Y’all excited about your new shoes?” Beal asked her children.

“I’m so excited. These are my brand-new kicks, and these are the ones I really wanted, these are so beautiful, and I love them,” her daughter said.

Beal is considering returning to the church.

“We got prayed for and I’m actually thinking about coming to visit this church.”

It’s what organizers say the event is about.

“If we can show love and grace, it can be transformative in their lives, so for me it’s an incredible thing to be a part of, and I’m just very blessed to be a part of it,” said Brooks.

The shoe giveaway is part of a week-long outreach in the Fifth Ward. This week volunteers have repaired homes, helped the homeless, and feed the elderly. The church also has outreach services every Saturday at 11 a.m.