88º

LIVE

Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Houston man with Alzheimer’s

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing Person, Houston Police Department
A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing 81-year-old Houston man with Alzheimer’s. (Texas Center for the Missing)

HOUSTON – A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing 81-year-old Houston man with Alzheimer’s.

Thuan Nguyen was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 1 at his apartment near the 100 block of Hardwicke Road in the northern part of the city.

He is five feet tall and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities did not share a description of what clothing he was wearing when he went missing. If you have seen Nguyen, you should call police at 832-394-1840.

See additional missing person reports.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email