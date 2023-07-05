Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Houston man with Alzheimer’s

A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing 81-year-old Houston man with Alzheimer’s.

HOUSTON – A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing 81-year-old Houston man with Alzheimer’s.

Thuan Nguyen was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 1 at his apartment near the 100 block of Hardwicke Road in the northern part of the city.

He is five feet tall and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities did not share a description of what clothing he was wearing when he went missing. If you have seen Nguyen, you should call police at 832-394-1840.

See additional missing person reports.