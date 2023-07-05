Multiple people rescued from sinking boat on Lake Conroe after Fourth of July fireworks show

Crews in Montgomery County responded to a water rescue involving several people in Lake Conroe after a boat sank late Tuesday.

The incident began when a fireworks show ended near Walden Marina sometime after 10 p.m.

As the boats in the area were headed back to the marina, one boat reportedly caused a wake that made another boat take on water. That boat began to sink.

Twelve people, including four children, were inside the boat. Officials said all passengers wore life jackets.

A man who called for help told officials that several of the passengers affected swam to his pontoon after he stopped for help.

Other passengers had to be rescued from the sinking boat.

Officials believe several boats had docking lights on, making it difficult for other boaters to navigate at night.

No injuries were reported.