Motorcyclist dies after allegedly speeding on Katy Freeway, crashing into back of truck

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist died Wednesday after allegedly traveling at high speed and crashing into the back of a truck on the Katy Freeway near the Heights area.

Houston Police Department officers were called around 1:26 a.m. to the 5800 block of Katy Freeway on the westbound lanes regarding the crash.

There was a man and woman inside of the truck, and they told officers they saw two motorcyclists on the freeway traveling at high speeds and weaving in and out of the other lanes. Then, a man on the motorcycle crashed into the back truck.

This impact made the truck travel right toward a barrier.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man and woman are expected to be OK

