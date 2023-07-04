New Houston mural unveiled depicting ‘hostages and wrongful detainees’ in foreign prisons

HOUSTON – The Bring Our Families Home Campaign held a news conference in Houston on Tuesday for the unveiling of a mural that depicts 15 American hostages and “wrongful detainees” currently in foreign prisons. The group is run by families of the imprisoned Americans.

The mural was painted on the wall of the Light Bulbs Unlimited building in Montrose.

“This is but one of the many means by which the Bring Our Families Home Campaign will accentuate the identities of loved ones separated, coupled with the need to have their immediate return effectuated. I am exceedingly proud to continue to stand with my constituents, Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of detainee Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria since 2012,” U.S. Rep. Al Green said.

The group is urging President Joe Biden to help them release their loved ones. The event was intentionally held on July 4th because it celebrates freedom, and this is what the campaign is asking for.

The 15 people who are detained are men. Three of them are from Houston and seven of them are from Texas. Go here for more information on the hostages and detainees.

The families said they are tired, scared and angry.

They said President Biden’s administration has told them it is working to get these Americans home. U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was also at the event and encouraged the president to meet with the families.

Greene said during the conference, he will not stop fighting for the Bring Our Families Home Campaign.