Calling all Lego enthusiasts: Annual ‘Brick Rodeo’ convention coming to Houston

HOUSTON – Fans of the popular interlocking brick sets can showcase their original Lego creations, participate in workshops and games and meet others at Texas’ 12th annual ‘Lego’ fan convention.

This year’s “Brick Rodeo” is happening in Sugar Land and will take place July 6 through July 9.

The convention consists of two days of private Lego events and activities, and two days of public exhibition, in which builders showcase their custom Lego creations and viewers can vote for their favorite build.

Tickets can be bought here. To view the two-day exhibition, tickets are $15. In order to display your own creation, as well as participate in the full four days of activities, an all-access pass can be purchase for $100.

The Brick Rodeo will take place at the Sugar Land Marriot Hotel. For more information, or to see last year’s fan favorite Lego creations, visit brickrodeo.com.