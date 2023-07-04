Brisket, anyone? These 5 Houston restaurants were ranked some of Texas’ best barbeque eateries in New York Times

HOUSTON – Everything is better in Texas, including the food!

The Lone Star State is widely known for its delicious barbeque and, according to the New York Times, Houston is a hub for several restaurants known for its grilled cuisine.

Of the 20 eateries that the publication crowned the best in Texas, five of them are in the Bayou City. They are:

Located in Alief, Blood Bros.’ founding stems from bonds that were formed between three young teenagers. In 2014, a year after rebooting their friendship, the three men came together to open the restaurant, which is known for its tasty ribs with a spicy/sweet rub and brisket that is seasoned with spices from Houston’s Chinatown.

Location: 5425 Bellaire Boulevard

Known for its quality eats, Brisket & Rice sources fresh ingredients from local farmers’ markets across town. They make cranberry almond slaw in addition to traditional barbeque sides like corn and loaded potato salad.

Location: 13111 Farm to Market Road 529

Gatlin’s BBQ is a family-owned and operated restaurant that opened its doors in 2010. The eatery became popular across the country over time and has received a number of accolades for its delicious food. According to its owners, “Love is the secret ingredient” in each dish. They also have a loaded breakfast menu with lots of sandwiches, tacos and pastry options.

Location: 3510 Ella Boulevard Building

Located in Houston’s historic Third Ward, Ray’s is also family-owned and operated. The neighborhood staple is a go-to when it comes to its hickory-smoked meats served with homemade sides and desserts that are made fresh daily. Guests can enjoy po’boys, baked potatoes and fish and shrimp dinners while relaxing in a casual dining room.

Location: 3929 Old Spanish Trail

Located in the Heights neighborhood, Truth BBQ believes in “pushing the boundaries of traditional BBQ” with dishes like Carolina Style Whole Hog, Boudin Smoked Sausage, and Pastrami Brisket, according to its website. Everything is made in-house, including the sausage.

Location: 110 South Heights Boulevard

Have you tried any of these restaurants? Let us know in the comments.