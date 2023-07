LA PORTE, Texas – The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said one person was struck by lightning near the San Jacinto monument Sunday.

The public information office said it happened near a reflection pond around 6:38 p.m.

The person was taken to a hospital in Clear Lake and listed in critical condition.

A second person was also at the scene but it’s unclear if the person was hit by lightning.

The scene is cleared and the park is closed at this time.

