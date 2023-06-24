96º

North Texas police recruit, 2 firefighters struck by lightning

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

FORT WORTH, Texas – A Fort Worth Police Department recruit and two firefighters were injured after they were struck by lightning on Friday.

Storms were in the area in the morning hours.

The incident happened at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex where first responders receive training, according to NBC 5. The police cadets were running around the track, and the firefighters were getting ready to leave after training was canceled.

NBC 5 reported the cadet was possibly struck in the ankle. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition.

The two firefighters were also struck and suffered minor injuries. They were able to continue their duties.

“It’s a great reminder to be cautious even if you think a storm is far away and not close enough to affect you, lightning can still strike,” said Jason Spencer, the Fort Worth Police Public Information Officer.

Experts said lightning can strike even 25 miles away from a thunderstorm. When you notice stormy conditions outside and hear loud thunder, you should get inside because lightning could land near you.

