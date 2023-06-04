17-year-old dead, 3 injured after trailer home catches fire in northwest Harris County

One juvenile is dead after a trailer home caught on fire on Sunday in northwest Harris County near Willowbrook Mall.

First responders were called to the house in the 12400 block of Cutten Road. Six family members were inside the house when the fire broke out around 3:15 a.m.

Fran Moncada died after the fire.

Three people were able to escape. Two men suffered burn injuries when they tried to help the teenager get out of the house. Fire officials have not identified the other victims.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion, but all of those who were injured are expected to be OK.

This was a large fire, and the home next to it was damaged as well. The fire has since been contained.

Harris County firefighters assisted the Champions Emergency Services District for Harris County. Officials are investigating what started the fire.

One juvenile died after several trailer homes caught on fire. (kprc)