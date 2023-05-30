2 men dead, another critically hurt after mobile home fire in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another remain hospitalized after a mobile home fire in northwest Harris County, according to officials.

It happened on Killough Street near Sara Jo Lane just before 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the burning home, a man was found in front of the home with “life-threatening” burns, according to Capt. J. Singleton with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center where he’s in critical condition.

As firefighters put out the fire, Singleton said two additional victims were found dead inside the mobile home.

Investigators said firefighters are waiting for the home to cool down before recovering the two bodies inside.

“I saw the whole house on fire. I thought ‘what’s going on?’ I had to make sure everyone was OK,” said Marco Ponce, who witnessed the fire. “I had just got there in time, when they were realizing it, they had just figured out what was going on, as well. They were like ‘there’s three people in there. You have to call 911.”'

HCFMO officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, however, neighbors tell KPRC 2 that the victims had a party and possibly popped fireworks before the fire broke out.