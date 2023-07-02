Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash while changing tire on Interstate 10 in west Houston

HOUSTON – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

The Houston Police Department was called around 2:32 a.m. to the scene at I-10 near South Fry Road. A woman pedestrian was changing her tire on the shoulder of the highway and was hit by a vehicle.

She died from the crash, and the driver who struck the woman left the scene. The suspect has still not been found.

The victim was between 40 and 50 years old, and her name has not been released.

All of the mainlanes, the left shoulder and right shoulder of I-10 Katy eastbound are being affected by the crash. Drivers should use other routes.

KPRC 2 is working to get more information.