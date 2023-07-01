Harris County deputy injured in motorcycle crash in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy was left injured following a motorcycle crash with another vehicle Saturday in Fort Bend County, according to the Houston Police Department.

The collision was reported around 1:38 p.m. in the 16800 block of Park Manor.

According to HPD, the deputy was driving his old motorcycle that he bought for private use. At some point, another vehicle reportedly turned into oncoming traffic to go into a driveway for a store when the driver hit the deputy on his motorcycle.

The deputy suffered a broken leg and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, HPD stated.

It is unknown if the deputy was on or off duty at the time of the crash.