Woman shot at least 5 times after argument with man in north Houston, suspect on the run

HOUSTON – A woman was shot several times after getting into an argument with a man in north Houston on Saturday, according to police.

The incident happened at an apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. near 3200 Tidwell Road.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what led up to the argument between the two people, who have not been identified.

“She was over here in the street having a conversation with... a Hispanic male. He’s probably about the same age 20 to 30. It seems like they were having a conversation, so they know each other. It looked like they somehow got into an argument,” Houston Police Lieutenant R. Willkins said.

Police said the man she was arguing with shot her least five times in the arm and back as she was walking away from him. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Three cars were also hit during all of this. The man who fired the shots ran away, and law enforcement is looking for him. The woman went into surgery and is expected to be OK. If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call police at 713-308-3198.