No foul play suspected after husband says wife collapsed and died following crash in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said it does not suspect foul play after a woman collapsed and died following a crash in northeast Houston on Saturday.

Officers received a call around 3:11 a.m. to 7500 Abilene Street regarding a crash.

A husband and wife were traveling in their car. They were involved in a wreck, and the wife was driving.

She kept driving and later stopped and stepped out of the vehicle to see if the car had been damaged. Police said the husband told them the woman collapsed into a ditch near the vehicle and died.

Authorities did not identify the married couple. The HPD Homicide Division initially investigated the case because they suspected foul play, but they do not suspect it anymore.

Police said the woman’s injuries appear to be from an accident that led to her death. The husband is going to be questioned by police due to protocol, and officers said they don’t plan to charge anyone with a crime.