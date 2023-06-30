Woman who gunned down man as he was running away from her in 2018 sentenced to 50 years

Letousha Marshall has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting Oct. 10 near Greenspoint.

HOUSTON – A woman convicted of killing a man nearly five years ago was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday, according to court documents.

Letousha Marshall was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Samuel Earl Edmon, 27, on Oct. 10, 2018.

The shooting was reported around 7:10 p.m. in the 13000 block of Northborough, at the Canfield Apartments, near Greenspoint. Edmon was found dead at the scene and had been shot at least once, police said.

Witnesses were interviewed at the scene to recall what happened.

According to prosecutors, Edmon was running away from Marshall when he was gunned down.

Three days after the shooting, Marshall was identified as the gunman and arrested.

Details on why she shot Edmon were not released in court documents.