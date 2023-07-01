87º

Itasca ISD accepts superintendent’s resignation after he was charged for planning to meet Houston teen for sex

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Michael Stevens (47yo) is the Itasca ISD superintendent, and former coach, principal and assistant principal in various districts around the state. (Harris County Precinct 1)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Itasca Independent School District Board of Trustees accepted on Thursday the resignation of their former superintendent, who was accused of planning to meet a Houston teen for sex.

Itasca ISD is in north Texas.

Michael Stevens was arrested on June 1 and charged with online solicitation of a minor, and his bond was set a $100,000. He was previously suspended with pay from the school district.

The board approved the recent decision unanimously during a special called meeting, and it became effective the same day. Keith Boles is the interim superintendent.

Itasca ISD shared the statement below on June 5 on social media.

“The Board of Trustees met today to take immediate action to suspend Superintendent Michael Stevens from his role as Superintendent of Schools. The Board took this action in response to the arrest on Thursday, June 1st of Mr. Stevens. We are working diligently to resolve this situation in accordance with our legal counsel.

“The Board has appointed veteran Superintendent Keith Boles to serve as the Interim Superintendent starting tomorrow, June 6th. Mr. Boles previously served in the district in this capacity and is well known and respected by our community.

“Last and more importantly, the Board is confident that based on all facts known to date, there are no connections between the allegations made against Mr. Stevens and students at Itasca ISD. Our students are safe and will continue to thrive and succeed with the dedicated attention and service brought by our outstanding parents and staff.”

