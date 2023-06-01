North Texas superintendent charged after planning to drive to Houston to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

Michael Stephens (47yo) is the Itasca ISD superintendent, and former coach, principal and assistant principal in various districts around the state.

The superintendent for Itasca ISD, located in north Texas near Dallas, has been arrested and charged after authorities say he planned to travel to the Houston area to engage in sexual acts with a 15-year-old.

Michael Stephens has since been charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Along with being the current Itasca ISD superintendent, Stephens was a former coach, principal, and assistant principal in various school districts in Texas.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said 47-year-old Stephens started communicating with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl through social media and sent photos of his private parts and also allegedly asked the teen for nude photos and videos in return.

Constable Rosen said some of the images Stephens sent appeared to have been taken in his office while he was at work.

“You must make it a priority to know what your children are doing online,” Constable Rosen said. “As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm.”

Stephens is married with no children, according to Rosen.

The Itasca ISD website still has Stephens listed as the superintendent. KPRC 2 has reached out to the district for a response and is awaiting a response.