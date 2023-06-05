Suspended with pay: Texas superintendent accused of planning to meet Houston teen for sex temporarily replaced

Michael Stevens (47yo) is the Itasca ISD superintendent, and former coach, principal and assistant principal in various districts around the state.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A North Texas school district superintendent was suspended after he was charged and accused of planning to drive to Houston to meet with a 15-year-old for sex.

The Itasca Independent School District school board met on Monday and suspended Superintendent Michael Stevens, 47, with pay. He was arrested on June 1 and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

North Texas school district superintendent charged for planning to drive to Houston to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

Keith Boles will be the interim superintendent, and he has previously served in the role.

The district’s board of trustees issued the following statement on social media:

“The Board of Trustees met today to take immediate action to suspend Superintendent Michael Stevens from his role as Superintendent of Schools. The Board took this action in response to the arrest on Thursday, June 1st of Mr. Stevens. We are working diligently to resolve this situation in accordance with our legal counsel.

“The Board has appointed veteran Superintendent Keith Boles to serve as the Interim Superintendent starting tomorrow, June 6th. Mr. Boles previously served in the district in this capacity and is well known and respected by our community.

“Last and more importantly, the Board is confident that based on all facts known to date, there are no connections between the allegations made against Mr. Stevens and students at Itasca ISD. Our students are safe and will continue to thrive and succeed with the dedicated attention and service brought by our outstanding parents and staff.”

Stevens was arrested after a sting operation. Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said Stevens thought he was talking to a teenage girl through social media and sent her photos of his private parts. Authorities said it appeared Steven took some of the photos in his work office.

He also asked the girl to send nude photos and videos of herself as well.

The man was a high school special education teacher and coach at Palacios ISD in Matagorda County from 2006-2007. He was previously a coach, principal, and assistant principal at other Texas school districts.