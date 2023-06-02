$100K bond set for North Texas superintendent charged for planning to drive to Houston to meet teen girl for sex

HOUSTON – A judge set a bond of $100K for a Texas superintendent after authorities say he planned to visit Houston to meet a teen girl to solicit sex.

Michael Stevens, a superintendent at Itasca Independent School District, was charged with online solicitation of a minor. He was arrested as part of a sting operation conducted by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

RELATED: North Texas school district superintendent charged for planning to drive to Houston to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

According to investigators, Stevens, who is married, was a former coach, principal and assistant principal at various school districts across Texas.

Disturbing details were revealed during court alleging that Stevens began chatting with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, which was later revealed to be an undercover detective, on an app and sent inappropriate photos to her.

Some of the photos were reportedly taken at his work office.

Officials said he reached out to another detective, also posing as a 16-year-old girl in April.

Because Stevens worked around children, detectives issued a warning to parents that there could be more victims. Parents who may have concerns are encouraged to contact Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office at 713-755-7571.