Watch Live: Man injured in shooting at Tabu nightclub files lawsuit against property owners

HOUSTON – A man injured in a shooting at Tabu nightclub in west Houston has filed a lawsuit against the property owners.

The shooting happened on June 11, and Simeon Harvey was shot three times. He is now taking legal action against the defendants with the Abraham Watkins Law Firm.

Six people were injured after the incident.

Harvey had “catastrophic injuries” and had multiple surgeries. He was discharged from the hospital on June 25 after almost two weeks.

“The defendants named in the lawsuit are alleged to have disregarded multiple violent crimes and similar shootings on the premises, as reported by the Houston Police Department. The lawsuit alleges premises liability, negligence, and gross negligence and seeks damages of over $1,000,000.00,” the Abraham Watkins Law Firm said.

Tabu was managed by J&R Weber Investments, LLC, The Luxury Financial Group, LLC, and Michael Collins, and the land was owned by PHCG Investments. The groups mentioned are being sued by Harvey.

The City of Houston also filed a lawsuit and is trying to shut down Tabu.

“These establishments that operate in late-night environments have a duty to secure the premises and ensure the visitors are safe. Far too often we see these repeated failures occur and go unpunished. The defendants have been aware of the long-standing history of violent criminal activity occurring on its premises, yet they have failed to implement adequate security measures to deter this type of activity,” said Mo Aziz, a partner with the law firm.

There will be a press conference regarding the new lawsuit on Monday. It will be streamed in this story.

