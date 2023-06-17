Tabú, nightclub connected to Pappas, shuttered after temporary restraining order granted following deadly shooting

HOUSTON – A district judge has granted the City of Houston’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Tabú nightclub.

The City of Houston had filed a lawsuit against the owners of Tabú nightclub, alleging violations of the city’s health and safety ordinances.

The order comes nearly a week after six people were shot outside of the club located at 6003 Richmond Ave..

Court documents said Pappas Companies and Pappas Properties are noted as owners of the property.

According to court documents, the city said the club has violated multiple statutes, codes, and ordinances. The documents state the club has operated and allowed patrons to gather without required inspections or obtaining the Certificate of Occupancy. The documents also allege the club has allowed patrons to gather without proper systems for fire alarms, thereby violating city ordinances and creating health and safety concerns for clients.

The documents also show the city said the club has failed to take reasonable measures to abate criminal activity, which includes multiple aggravated assaults and shootings at the premises. The documents mention the shooting on June 11 saying, “the escalation of these shooting resulted in death on June 11, 2023, and six patrons becoming victims of gun violence.”

“The Premises is a common nuisance because certain criminal activity habitually occurs at the Premises and Defendants knowingly tolerate and fail to make reasonable attempts to abate such criminal activity,” the documents state.

The lawsuit also states the business allows or participates in the sales, service, storage, possession, and consumption of alcohol on the premises in violation of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code.

The court ordered the club to lock all their doors and prevent the general public from entering the premises.

The documents state the defendants in the case must immediately comply with the order from Friday until fourteen days after entry or until further order from the court.

A hearing on the city’s application for a temporary injunction is set for 10 a.m. on June 29.

In a statement, Pappas said, “The recent events have brought to our attention multiple lease violations by the tenant. We are working to terminate the lease as soon as possible.”