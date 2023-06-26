Gov. Abbott announces approval for SNAP benefit replacements in multiple Texas counties due to severe weather

AUSTIN – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in a dozen Texas counties can apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed in severe storms occurring June 14-16, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, SNAP recipients residing in the following counties can receive replacement benefits: Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Ochiltree, Panola, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.

“Many Texas families across our state lost food because of severe weather that ravaged their communities earlier this month,” Abbott said in a news release. “Thanks to the hard work of HHSC, Texans impacted by severe storms and prolonged localized power outages can apply for replacement SNAP benefits so they can have fresh, healthy food to eat.”

Eligible Texans can request replacement food benefits by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option 8 or by downloading Form H1855 (affidavit for non-receipt or destroyed SNAP benefits) on the HHSC website. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839.

SNAP recipients with food lost or destroyed by the storms on June 14-16 must apply for replacement benefits by July 14. Replacement benefits will be placed on recipients’ Lone Star Cards within two business days. For more information, visit HHSC’s Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage.

Those in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or can use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select option 1.