12 cats, 1 dog found dead inside abandoned Houston-area apartment with no air conditioning; 6 animals rescued

Three of the six cats shown here were rescued from an abandoned apartment with no air conditioning

HOUSTON – Six cats were rescued from an abandoned apartment with no air conditioning where more than a dozen other animals were found dead, according to the Houston Humane Society.

The rescue took place during a time when 100+ degree temperatures plagued the Houston area.

Officials with the shelter and authorities with the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce also found 12 cats and one dog dead inside the apartment.

Veterinary staff, who observed the rescued cats, said they appeared to be dehydrated and emaciated. There was also a strong odor of urine and feces on their coats, and they were covered with fleas.

Residents who are concerned about their animal’s wellbeing are encouraged to contact their apartment manager or request an animal welfare check from the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce by calling 832-927-PAWS.

In Texas, it is a crime to leave pets outside without water or shelter in extreme temperatures.

