Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Captain dies unexpectedly after medical incident

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Dunlap (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that one of their captains has died.

According to the sheriff’s office, West Precinct Captain Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Dunlap died unexpectedly after a medical incident late Saturday afternoon.

Dunlap served as a Texas Peace Officer for 40 years and served as a Captain at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office since 2020.

“My good friend and an honorable police officer passed away suddenly today. I am still processing this tragedy. Today is a day when the word “family” takes on a deep meaning for us all, take a moment to tell those close to you how much you love them. Please keep Kenny’s wife, Beth, and the Dunlap family in your prayers,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

