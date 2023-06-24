81º

Woman flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was flown to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in northwest Harris County.

The wreck happened at 8900 Barker Cypress Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene. They said the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and the driver fled the area.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

The southbound side of Barker Cypress Road is also closed, but the northbound side is open.

