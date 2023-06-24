83º

Houston police involved in 2-vehicle crash in north Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A Houston Police Department vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday in north Houston.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of Crosstimbers Street near Airline Drive.

The front part of the police vehicle was damaged, and it appeared a silver Nissan Altima was also involved in the crash. The right side of the Altima was heavily dented.

A person was arrested near the scene, but it is unknown how they were connected to the wreck or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 is working to get you the latest information.

