WATCH LIVE: HISD board holds another meeting after last week’s discord with community members

Moriah Ballard

HOUSTON – The newly appointed board of managers from Houston Independent School District is having another meeting.

At last week’s meeting, community members demanded to be let into the main room where the board gathered, even attempting to force their way into the door.

Several of those attendees had to be forcibly removed from the building.

For Thursday night’s meeting, the district says anyone causing a disruption will be asked to leave.

Topics on tonight’s agenda include school repairs, student programs, and teacher evaluations.

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021.

