Two men speak out after being escorted off the property at HISD Board Meeting

HOUSTON – It has been 24 hours since a chaotic board meeting at HISD headquarters. KPRC was there as people demanded to be let into the main room and our cameras captured one man being removed from the building.

On Friday, two other men came forward and also said they were escorted off the property.

Stephan Hester and Sam Smith said this all happened because of their skin color. They said several other people were peaceful protesting, but HISD police told them they had to leave.

Our cameras recorded a group saying, ‘Let us in.’ The group stood outside the lobby at the HISD board meeting last night waiting to speak.

The seating area for those wanting to attend the meeting was shortened to about 35 people. The rest of the public was sent to an overflow room, where they watched the meeting on TV and could address the board through zoom and people were not happy about the move.

Stephan Hester and Sam Smith said they were escorted off the property. Their friend seen in a video wearing a Patriot jersey and face mask was dragged out by HISD police.

“We were targeted to be put out. Me and the guys who were put out in the streets came to every meeting. We have not caused any riot, we have not caused any violence,” Hester said.

“There were other people there doing the same thing we were doing,” Smith said.

Smith and Hester both graduated from HISD schools and said they were targeted because they were black.

“We did not do anything. We were just peacefully protesting,” Smith said.

“They see me as a threat. They see me as a threat being young and not being afraid. They see me as a threat, so I definitely do feel like I was targeted,” Hester said.

HISD Response

HISD is aware of the incident that occurred during the board meeting on Thursday, June 15,2023. Registered speakers were granted the opportunity to speak in both assigned areas and were given proper meeting decorum to adhere to so that business could be conducted. Due to an ongoing investigation, HISD will not be able to provide any additional information.

Smith and Hester are speaking with attorneys and say this incident will not stop them from speaking out. We reached out to the third man who was dragged out the building but have not heard back.

